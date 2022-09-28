Twenty20 adds facial recognition capabilities to gunshot detection security solution

Security service provider Twenty20 Solutions has partnered with service and sales operation Acoem USA to add active shooter location identification (ASLI) capabilities based on facial recognition to its portfolio of security technology solutions.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and integrating Acoem’s acoustic threat detection technology, ASLI offers several features to improve security and try to keep people as safe as possible.

These include the combination of acoustic detection technology and video surveillance to identify shooters, distinguish between long guns and handguns, and identify getaway vehicles. Other features offered by Twenty20 include license plate recognition and thermal and radar detection.

“Acoem is excited to partner with Twenty20 solutions and to pair our powerful military-proven acoustic threat detection technology with their many portable solutions,” says Mike Arnold, Acoem sales manager.

“The ability to offer ‘eyes’ and ‘ears’ on demand is a critical need in today’s world. Our gunshot detection paired with Twenty20’s amazing user interface, analytics, and video monitoring will truly make communities, schools, and any monitored area more secure.”

ASLI can also potentially match a shooter’s face image to a specific identity in an existing database via facial recognition while simultaneously helping direct potential victims away from danger.

“Simply stated, ASLI allows you to better protect people, property, and assets,” explains Twenty20 CEO Dan Vertachnik. “It’s not just the detection of gunfire which differentiates ALSI.”

According to the executive, the company’s solution allows users to gain real-time situational awareness that can be quickly transferred to first responders and emergency services.

“ASLI also integrates seamlessly with access control solutions, enabling automatic lockdown of your site’s entry points, if desired,” Vertachnik says.

“This gives you critical extra time to lock or unlock doors internally to facilitate the movement of innocent people as needed while barring or slowing active shooters. Active Shooter Location Identification plays a big role in keeping your sites safer while at the same time helping law enforcement and emergency officials in responding to active shooter situations.”

The updates come roughly a year after Twenty20 Solutions merged with Skyhawk to deliver a comprehensive array of off-grid and networked solutions.

