Veriff partners with mobile developer as selfie biometrics use grows for payments, deliveries

Veriff has formed a partnership with mobile app developer Shockoe to build fraud prevention and uncompromised privacy to businesses creating mobile apps, according to a company announcement.

Shockoe provides design, development and deployment capabilities, working with businesses throughout the process. Veriff’s selfie biometrics and KYC compliance capabilities help businesses convert and onboard real customers, while stopping bad actors.

Shockoe CEO Alex Otanez says the partnership will ensure that mobile apps better meet the needs of users. “Together we’ll work to build a future that is immersive, connected, and secure.”

Veriff is now over 10,200 ID documents supported across 190 countries and 45 languages.

“The partnership Veriff and Shockoe have formed will seamlessly enable identity verification as a foundational element for Shockoe, powering the success of their customers,” says Manuel Solis III, head of Global Partnerships & Alliances at Veriff. “We are thrilled to have Veriff’s IDV solution accessible to industries reliant on providing a fast and easy to use onboarding and fraud detection solution for their customers, while keeping them safe. Together Shockoe and Veriff become a stronger force for good.”

New customers for Sumsub, Onfido, Comcorp

Sumsub has been selected by digital wallet provider Jeton to improve the remote onboarding experience for the latter’s million-plus users with document verification and selfie biometrics.

Jeton users can deposit and withdraw money from their digital wallets, and set country-specific payment options. The company operates in 100 countries, and supports more than 70 payment methods with 50 currencies. Jeton also provides software for merchants to offer seamless retail checkouts.

“Sumsub is our choice since it’s leveraging machine learning and AI technology to automate and accelerate the verification process, boost conversion and reduce costs. They offer us a sophisticated and scalable identity verification solution that’s fully integrated with the company’s AML/KYC policies at fair prices, allowing us to keep costs down while safeguarding the company from fraudulent activities,” comments Saaly Temirkanov, CEO of Jeton.

“Partnering with Jeton speaks volumes since we work toward the same goal of building a more inclusive financial future for people, empowering them to use online payments and services freely and safely. The digital identity verification and AML compliance solutions that Sumsub provides play a big role in reaching this goal,” says Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO of Sumsub.

Home delivery service Shopopop has chosen Onfido as a strategic partner to verify its couriers’ identities remotely with low turnaround time and a frictionless user experience through selfie biometrics.

The Shopopop community consists of 450,000 couriers and shoppers, who deliver online purchases to people in their neighborhood. The company noted Onfido’s SDK, user experience, document coverage, and scalability as reasons to rely on it for fraud protection and reduce customer acquisition cost.

“Our AI-powered verification solution helps to automate ID verification at account opening. We are proud to partner with Shopopop to help streamline the identity verification process, detect fraud, and satisfy regulatory requirements,” says Augustin de Pelleport, account executive for the SEMEA region at Onfido.

Comcorp South Africa has been selected by what it says is one of the country’s major banks to supply selfie biometrics with ISO/IEC 30107-5 compliant liveness detection for remote onboarding and customer authentication.

The Curata solution is being implemented within the bank’s app.

The more efficient consumer onboarding processes popularized during the pandemic have left credit provider vulnerable to fraud through impersonation, Comcorp Group CFO Daniel Isaacs says.

