LG developing platform with voice biometrics to communicate with digital twins

LG Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding with real-time 3D content tool maker Unity to develop a platform on which people can build metaverse homes and digital humans that communicate with their creators using voice biometrics.

LG’s angle in the proposed partnership would be that metaverse houses could be created as a ‘digital twin’ to closely mirror a player’s real home, including all LG goods.

LG product settings in the metaverse would be synchronized with settings of physical LG products.

The company says digital humans would be “ultra-lifelike,” featuring situationally appropriate facial expressions and gestures. They also would be able to offer digital support if the characters detected signs that a user needed assistance, according to the consumer products company.

Unity would bring its real-time 3D engine and graphics.

LG would supply its biometric voice recognition code, natural language processing and contextual learning algorithms as well as its “in-depth understanding of consumers and the home environment,” says LG Chief Technology Officer Kim Byoung-hoon.

Other companies working at the intersection of metaverse and biometrics include Liquid Avatar, Reltime and IriTech.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | LG | metaverse | natural language processing | voice biometrics