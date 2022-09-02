Liquid Avatar brings biometric verification to metaverse with Aftermath Islands credential

Liquid Avatar Technologies will deploy its biometric technology to enable the identity verification of users in the metaverse platform Aftermath Islands.

Called Meta Park Pass, the Web 3-based digital identity credential allows users to identify themselves in real-time and without disclosing personally identifiable information (PII) to a website, gaming platform, eCommerce site or other online platforms.

Aftermath Islands, operated by a subsidiary of Liquid Avatar, will be the first company to use Liquid Avatar’s Meta Park Pass, but the company said it intends to expand its use to other metaverse-based applications. The Lost Kingdom of T’Sara, a play-to-earn Aftermath Islands metaverse game, will be among the first implementations of the pass.

“Aftermath Islands is excited to be one of the first to be able to support a solution that creates assurance for our players and business partners that users are real people,” comments David Lucatch, managing director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse.

“Deploying an interoperable digital identity solution that allows users to manage and control their personal information and data is a true game changer, and has the potential to increase safety, privacy and reduce fraud to create a better experience for all Metaverse participants.”

One of the first interoperable digital identities for the metaverse, Meta Park Pass combines a scannable QR code (or mobile URL) with a user’s biometrics to create and secure a W3C Verifiable Credential.

Further, even after the initial verification, the Meta Park Pass is accessed via the users’ biometrics and used to determine their jurisdiction via verified phone number and self-attested age with artificial intelligence (AI)-based verification rating.

“Liquid Avatar Technologies’ mission is to usher in Web3 technologies that give the power back to the individuals. Our tools empower people to own, manage and control their identity and digital footprint,” says RJ Reiser, chief information officer of Liquid Avatar.

“Aftermath Islands’ Metaverse is an ideal showcase for our Meta Park Pass, which will allow users to prove that they’re real people and allow businesses and partners a higher level of assurance in their marketing and promotional activities, potentially creating more value for everyone.”

The digital ID is expected to launch in the second half of September. To take advantage of it, companies will need to open a Liquid Avatar account by downloading the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and then following the on-screen instructions to create a Meta Park Pass.

The announcement comes weeks after Aftermath Islands picked up a $25 million commitment to accelerate the development and adoption of its product.

