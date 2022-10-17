Most consumers want face biometrics for more secure online transactions, iProov survey finds

More than 7 in 10 consumers around the world prefer to use biometric face verification to passwords when making a secure transaction online, according to a new report from iProov.

The company surveyed 16,000 consumers from Mexico, Australia, the U.S., UK, Italy, Spain, Canada and Germany, and found that 55 percent are already using biometrics to unlock their mobile devices. Just under two-thirds (64 percent) already use face authentication to open their mobile banking app, or would use it if possible.

While face biometrics are sometimes referred to as “new” or “advanced” technology, iProov finds that 38 percent of consumers have used the technology online at least once. Eight out of ten report positive or neutral opinions on the use of face biometrics.

The ‘Digital Identity Services Report: What Consumers Want and How Governments, Banks and Other Enterprises can Deliver” indicates that nearly half of consumers (49 percent) trust banks to deliver a unified digital identity, significantly higher than tech giants, governments, or any other entity.

Eighty percent would like access to more online public services, like driver’s license and passport renewals, and 90 percent would consider using a single secure digital identity, once it is explained to them. Before the concept is cleared up, however, iProov says only 42 percent of people were able to accurately define “digital identity” as “any information that exists about me online.” Other people defined digital identity as a digital signature, a social media profile picture, or a government program.

The survey results also show near-universal concern with identity theft and continued frustration with passwords, with a third of consumers having requested a password reminder within the past 24 hours.

“This research highlights that consumers want the security and reassurance of online face verification, as well as the convenience that it delivers,” says Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. “Consumers care deeply about identity theft, and face verification provides the best possible protection against it, enabling organizations to deliver secure services online with an effortless user experience. A simple face scan can unlock access to every kind of service online, replacing hideously outdated passwords.”

The company concludes that the time is right for governments and financial institutions to develop and extend digital identity services. Consumers want the data privacy and protection from identity theft these kinds of services can provide.

iProov just received SOC 2 Type II certification for its safe management of sensitive data in the cloud.

Article Topics

access management | biometrics | consumer adoption | digital identity | face biometrics | facial verification | iProov | market report | secure transactions