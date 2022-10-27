Telos wins contract for biometric background checks of Baltimore airport workers

Biometric background checks for workers at Thurgood Marshall International Airport, which serves the Baltimore and Washington areas, will be performed through Telos’ aviation channeling service, through a new contract.

The contract continues a run of contract signings for the company. Telos also unveiled a series of new partnerships and customer renewals for biometric background checks in the aviation sector in August.

Telos has been contracted by the Maryland Aviation Administration to perform Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) for workers entering secured areas with its solution, which is approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The company says its DAC service will improve data integrity, increase efficiency in credentialing operations, and reduce costs for the airport.

“The DAC service deployment at BWI Marshall Airport is notable for its integration with BWI’s Identity Management System, enabling efficient biographic and biometric transmissions,” says Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We have streamlined the TSA-required aviation worker background check process, while upholding the high security and customer service standards at BWI.”

Telos’ channeling service meets TSA and DHS requirements for protecting and transmitting biometric and biographic data, and is deployed as an SaaS platform.

“Telos is the recognized leader in assuring the identities of aviation workers with advanced biometric and enrollment solutions, evidenced by the growing roster of airports and airlines – over 100 and counting – that currently use the Telos DAC solution,” Lucini adds.

