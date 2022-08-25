Telos seals six new deals for biometric background check service, renews 11 others

Telos ID has announced new partnership deals with six airlines operating at some of the United States’ major airports for the deployment of its biometric Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) services for background checks of airport staff.

The company says it also successfully renewed 11 existing deals for the same service in the past four months, which reflects the confidence customers have in its deployments.

The new customers secured by Telos include USA Jet Airlines, IFL Group, California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV), Advanced Airlines, Back Country Aviation and ABX Air.

Telos’ DAC service, which meets the requirements of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in handing biometric and biographic data, enables airports, air carriers, cargo carriers, and general aviation to carry out identity and biometric-based background checks that mitigate insider threats to aviation infrastructure across the United States.

The renewals involve Albany Intl. Airport (ALB), Chicago O’Hare Intl. Airport (ORD), Chicago Midway Intl. Airport (MDW), Dallas Fort Worth Intl. Airport (DFW), Jacksonville Intl. Airport (JAX), Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM), Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport (MSF), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Santa Barbara Airport (SBA), St. Pete-Clearwater Intl. Airport (PIE), and State of Hawaii Department of Transportation for State Commercial Airports, notes the press release.

This development is indicative of the increasing momentum enjoyed by Telos ID in terms of the use of its DAC services, company officials say.

“These recent renewals are a testament to the ongoing impact our aviation channeling service has on assuring the identities of aviation workers,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security at Telos.

“We are pleased to support many world-class airports in their efforts to effectively and securely onboard the necessary aviation workers required to keep up with increasing travel demands.”

Telos also announced a round of new customers and renewals for biometric background checks using its DAC service in February.

