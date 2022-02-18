Telos ID signs new aviation customers, renewals for biometric background checks

Cyber, cloud and enterprise security firm Telos ID signs up two new customers and five renewals for its biometric Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) service. The service provides a platform for comprehensive background checks – including biographic and biometric data – for personnel working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports.

The latest customers are air cargo carrier Kalitta Air LLC and Kalitta Charters, a passenger, mediflight and cargo firm. Renewing entities are Dayton International Airport (DAY), Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and San Bernardino International Airport (SBD).

Aviation companies can choose a provider for staff background checks. The DACs have to meet Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for handling personally identifiable information and biometrics.

Telos ID DAC was the first third-party channeling service to be approved by the TSA. It is compatible with multiple fingerprint formats and is modular to match the needs of customers.

“Our DAC aviation partners’ decision to continue the use of our DAC service is a testament to the impact our aviation channeling services have had on increasing efficiencies within their credentialing and vetting operations, while ensuring the identities of aviation workers,” comments Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos.

“We look forward to continuing to support our outstanding roster of aviation customers with excellence in credentialing and vetting services, all while upholding unwavering security, reducing costs and providing superior customer care and flexibility.”

The biometric service renewals echo a round of airport contract continuations announced last year by Telos.

