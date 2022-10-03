Union Community and TBS expand partnership for biometrics collaboration, distribution

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Korea-based Union Community and Swiss Touchless Biometric Systems to both expand their technological collaboration and distribute each other’s biometric technology in different geographies.

The deal expands an existing partnership, and is expected to fuel growth for both companies, according to the announcement.

Union Community CEO Shin Yo-sik says the MOU will support his company’s ambitious global growth plans and “help us to further strengthen our market position.

“The two partners are highly complementary in terms of markets and offering. While TBS is specialized on challenging and customized solutions, Union gives us access to an extended range of state-of-the-art hardware. For our customers, it’s the best of two worlds,” says Stefan Schaffner, CEO at TBS.

Union Community provides systems for fingerprint, face and iris biometrics, and has recently expanded its product portfolio beyond access control.

TBS provides biometric technologies for access control and workforce management, with deployments at airports, datacenters, industrial, financial, and government facilities, the company says.

The collaboration between Union Community and TBS is seen in the 3D Flash product for facial recognition of people walking quickly past the device.

Union Community International Sales Manager James Kim told Biometric Update about his company’s newfound emphasis on contactless biometrics as it demonstrated its Ubio-X Pro multimodal scanners at IFSEC 2022 London earlier this year.

Article Topics

biometrics | distribution | research and development | TBS | Touchless Biometric Systems | Unioncommunity