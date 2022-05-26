UnionCommunity at IFSEC 2022: presenting multimodal biometrics tech for access control applications

UnionCommunity presented its Ubio-X Pro multimodal biometric scanners for the first time in Europe at IFSEC 2022 in London last week, following a previous showcase at ISC West 2021.

The devices are equipped with a 1.0GHz Quad Core processor and can store up to a million templates, 10 million event logs, and 20,000 image logs of transactions.

“We have been actually focusing on the access control sector, especially with our biometric solutions, for 20 years now,” James Kim, International Sales Manager at UnionCommunity tells Biometric Update.

“We started with fingerprints and now we have been actually extending to contactless solutions such as facial recognition and iris recognition.”

From the beginning of their biometric journey until now, Kim says UnionCommunity’s main focus on the characteristics of its products has been on anti-spoofing technology, which the company has extensively patented, as well as multimodal solutions.

“The new product we have released this year is the [latest version of the] Ubio-X Pro, which supports fingerprint, iris, and face recognition at the same time,” Kim explains.

“[This] not only provides higher security with multiple authentication [methods] within high-security areas, but also we are trying to deliver a more convenient solution. So people who cannot authenticate themselves using their hands can authenticate themselves with their face.”

Similarly, Kim says the Ubio-X Pro multimodal biometric scanners are capable of automatically assessing if users are wearing face masks and, if so, will automatically switch to iris recognition.

Applications for the new scanners include access control, time and attendance, and large-scale integrated security centers.

The release of the new device comes roughly a year after UnionCommunity announced the development of a parking management solution for motorcycles combining face biometric authentication with automated license-plate recognition.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | face biometrics | fingerprint recognition | IFSEC | iris biometrics | mask detection | multimodal | time and attendance | Unioncommunity