Contactless biometric access control advances on display at ISC West 2021

Biometrics providers are prominent among the access control companies participating in ISC West 2021, going on July 19 to 21 in Las Vegas, including Unioncommunity, Genetec, Suprema, SAFR, Iris ID, Princeton Identity, StoneLock, Alcatraz AI, Idemia and TBS.

Unioncommunity

Unioncommunity is introducing its newly-developed contactless multi-modal biometric access control system with integrated fever detection, which the company hopes will accelerate its entry into the U.S. market, at ISC West.

The company will demonstrate various technologies, including its newly developed ALPETA Sync integration software for Genetec Security Center. The software allows Genetec users to implement Unioncommunity’s multi-modal biometric terminals for contactless access control with iris and facial recognition without making further changes to their security system, according to the announcement.

Unioncommunity will also display its UBio-X Iris, UBio-X Face and UBio-X Pro2 devices at the show.

Genetec

Genetec is showing off a range of access control technologies at ISC West.

Genetec has also been recognized as the fastest-growing access control software provider in the world by Omdia in its latest market report.

Omdia says Genetec grew by more than 30 percent globally, even as the access control software market was hit by the pandemic and contracted in 2020.

The company says its growth is attributable to its Security Center unified security platform.

SAFR

RealNetworks will demonstrate its SAFR for Surveillance at ISC West, including SAFR Inside edge integrations with Axis cameras, Nvidia and Android platforms, and Genetec’s VMS.

The company will also display its SAFR for Access Control and its new passive biometric liveness detection feature.

Suprema

Suprema is showing off its new X-Station 2 and FaceStation F2 contactless biometric devices, along with its BioStar 2 solution at ISC West, in the first year the company will operate a stand-alone booth.

“ISC West 2021 is the first international conference Suprema is participating since the outbreak of COVID-19,” says Bob Carrino, sales director at Suprema America. “We are happy to be able to meet customers and partners face-to-face to introduce our latest products and innovative BioStar 2 access control solutions. Our solutions have much to offer especially in the post-pandemic era and we are always eager to hear customer feedback.”

