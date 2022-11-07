Border biometrics to stay hot through 2027 – market report

Cameras serving as the front end of facial recognition systems and other border surveillance technologies will double in value in five years thanks to efforts to control immigration worldwide.

A border security study from market analyst firm Juniper Research indicates that few in AI surveillance should go wanting for a few years, especially if they are involved with biometric surveillance.

The nine-page white paper examines the different technologies used in border security, factors influencing the market, and its potential growth.

The value of the global border security software and hardware market as a whole will rise 47 percent, from $48 billion now to at least $70 billion before the end of 2027, according to Juniper.

Looking at camera systems mounted on towers, however, will more than double in market value over the same period. They have a total market value of $10.1 billion this year and will grow to $22.8 billion in 2027.

Cameras and perimeter intrusion detection tools (not bolted to a tower) will be a bigger part of the border security market. They account for 26 percent of market revenue today and will grow to 36 percent of the revenue in 2027.

Article Topics

biometrics | border management | facial recognition | Juniper Research | market report | surveillance