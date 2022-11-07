Freevolt, Toppan each partner on biometric access control solutions with smart cards

Logical access control technology provider LogOnPlus, which serves the pharmaceutical and chemical industries across Central Europe, has partnered with Freevolt Technologies to integrate its S-Key biometric access cards.

The new LogOnPlus version 5.1 allows pharma and chemical manufacturers to reduce logon times by replacing passwords with S-Key biometric cards, alone or in combination with conventional RFID tags. Storing users’ fingerprint biometrics only on their S-Key card maintains GDPR compliance.

“We are delighted to be working with the LogOnPlus team who are leaders across the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, enabling seamless and reduced logon times, thereby increasing efficiency,” comments Freevolt Technologies Head of Product and Business Development Gonzalo de Gisbert. “S-Key has already enabled many customers across Europe to upgrade their physical infrastructure to biometrics, but with today’s announcement we demonstrate our move into Logical Access, enabling industries with strict security requirements to benefit from battery-less biometric technology in a simple, safe, and secure package, our S-Key card.”

The S-Key’s fingerprint biometric technology comes from a partnership with Fingerprint Cards.

Toppan partners on post-quantum security

Toppan and Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) have partnered to produce what they say is the world’s first smart card with post-quantum cryptography.

The PQC Card was developed to provide access control for the H-LINCOS platform, which is used for long-term storage and sharing of healthcare data. Isara Corporation was also involved in the card’s development.

The CRYSTALS-Dilithium digital signature algorithm, which was chosen by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology as a potential standard in July, powers the PQC Card.

A pilot test was held from August to October of this year. PQC Cards were combined with biometric facial authentication for a two-factor authentication requirement to secure digital medical records. The test results confirmed the solution’s improved resistance to being cracked by a quantum computer, according to the announcement.

