Regula providing ID document verification for biometric onboarding by UBS

The document verification capability used by Switzerland-based UBS for customer onboarding is provided by Regula, the company revealed, among details emerging about the new service.

UBS is the world’s largest private bank, and iProov recently announced that its face biometrics are being used for identity verification in account opening processes.

The four-step process, carried out through the UBS Mobile Banking app, is based on a scan of the customer’s biometric passport.

The Regula Document Reader SDK automatically processes the passport, and a Swiss residence permit if the customer is not a Swiss passport-holder. Regula’s optical character recognition (OCR) identifies the passport type and verifies the data it contains, and the document’s RFID chip is read for full server-side verification and authentication in line with the ICAO 9303 standard. The customer takes a selfie, and the Regula Face SDK is used to compare the customers’ face biometrics with the document photo and portrait information contained in the RFID chip. A liveness check is also performed, which appears to be provided by iProov.

The strong identity verification process also allows UBS to generate qualified electronic signatures for its customers, according to the announcement.

Regula says that while biometric ID documents can be verified with mobile devices through NFC technology, but fraudsters tampering with the mobile device could potentially intercept or modify verification results.

The company was also recently revealed as the ID document reader for the AirAsia super app.

Article Topics

biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | document verification | financial services | identity verification | mobile app | onboarding | optical character recognition | Regula