Samsung Galaxy S23 line may use third-gen Qualcomm fingerprint biometrics

The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup may integrate Qualcomm’s third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint reader when it comes out next year, according to rumors from the International Business Times, which suggested that the S23 devices might deploy Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max biometric sensor.

According to the semiconductor manufacturer’s website, the 3D Sonic Max provides “single-touch authentication using sound waves instead of light to recognize and safeguard users.”

In other words, the 3D Sonic uses acoustics to scan the ridges and other features of a user’s finger. The ultra-thin (0.2 mm) biometric sensor enables new form factors, including full glass edge-to-edge displays, and can be widely used with flexible OLED displays.

Since 3D Sonic uses acoustic-based technology that reflects the unique features of a user’s fingerprint, Qualcomm believes it to be safer than optical solutions.

“With anti-spoofing built in, neither a photograph nor fake mold of your finger can access your phone,” the company writes.

The 3D Sonic Max is also one of the largest patented fingerprint readers available, with a surface area of 20mm x 30mm. For comparison, the 3D Sonic Gen 2 scanner, currently used in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra models, among others, has a surface area of 8mm x 8mm.

The 3D Sonic Gen2 and Sonic 3D Max are both the result of a collaboration between Qualcomm and Precise Biometrics.

Because of its wider surface, the 3D Sonic Max can also support the simultaneous scanning of two separate fingers, thus increasing security levels considerably.

While it has yet to be confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will indeed feature the 3D Sonic Max, the handheld lineup’s release is scheduled for the first few months of 2023, so not long before the rumors are confirmed or dismissed.

