US patent office gives GBT the high sign on its face and body biometrics invention

Executives of a little-known communications company say they have been told by the U.S. government that they will get a patent for what seems to be facial recognition and body biometrics algorithms.

GBT Technologies, which lists its headquarters as in both Costa Rica and California in different internet domains, says it has gotten a notice of allowance from the patent office, which assures applicants that formal approval is on the way.

While GBT Technologies appears to write code and design products, it is hazy in its market communications about what it plans to do with the patent. In announcing the recent news, the company states it is “building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents.”

The company’s “mission” reportedly is to license its intellectual property to “synergetic partners.”

But Danny Rittman, chief technology officer of the company, has been quoted saying GBT Technologies will research and develop the patented methods.

Rittman is listed as a contact on the patent news; however, the email address belongs to a domain that is not shared by the company’s sites, and at least some browsers and email apps will not connect to it, citing security concerns.

(The company has a radio-frequency local area networking product platform called GopherInsight.)

Researching GBT Technologies reveals multiple similarly named entities addressing a hodgepodge of technology segments, including business process outsourcing, chip design and algorithms.

In the new patent press release, executives say that GBT Technologies and GBT Tokenize own the “pioneering” method of analyzing and recognizing images of human faces and bodies. The company previously claimed its patent for ‘Systems and methods of facial and body recognition, identification and analysis’ describes a the application of real-time 3D biometric security for devices.

They claim that face biometrics used to unlock phones and identify security threats are covered by the company’s intellectual property.

Proprietary image calibration algorithms, according to the company, enrich data from points to three-dimensional biometric images. Neural networks note unique image features before mapping them into a database. Further processing can build a biometric image with depth.

GBT Technologies’ algorithms reportedly can work with partial views of a face or body and anticipate biometric changes including weight gain.

In 2021, GBT Tokenize, apparently a unit of GBT Technologies, announced that it was developing a marketing strategy for software and hardware designed to read a person’s vital signs “with a touch of a finger.”

The qTerm would have capabilities that could make it a biometrics scanner.

Article Topics

3D | access control | biometric identification | biometrics | facial recognition | GBT Technologies | patents | research and development | whole-body identification