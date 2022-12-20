Alcatraz AI shows biometric data security commitment with ISO certifications

Alcatraz AI has announced it is now certified for a trio of standards from the International Standards Organization to bolster its credentials for secure and private handling of biometrics and other sensitive personal information.

The company has achieved ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, and 27018. The first of these sets standards for the secure management of sensitive data, the second provides guidelines for information security in cloud-based systems, and the latter establishes controls for the protection of personally identifiable information (PII) in public cloud computing environments.

The ISO 27001 certification was announced in early-2021, but the other two are new.

“Privacy and security are of utmost importance to our business and our customers,” says Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “We built the platform with end-to-end encryption, and to rely on facial authentication that is transactional in nature — without ever collecting or sharing PII. By adding these internationally recognized certifications, we prove our ongoing commitment to delivering enterprise-grade security and privacy.”

Alcatraz AI announced a set of updates including single sign-on and credential expiry features to its flagship biometric access control device, The Rock, earlier this month.

