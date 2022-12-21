BIO-key partnership brings expanded IAM and biometric solutions to SE Asia

Cybersecurity and network solutions provider Progreso Network & Security is adding identity-bound biometric authentication to its identity management and data protection toolkit, via a partnership with BIO-key International. The partnership will provide Identity Access Management (IAM) solutions to clients across Southeast Asia, according to the company announcement.

BIO-key provides IAM and biometric solutions, including PortalGuard, an authentication platform that uses centralized biometric ID for verification and centralized security solutions, for what the company calls “a holistic approach to their access management strategy.”

In partnering with Progreso Networks, BIO-key, which already has key partnerships in the U.S. public sector, expands its reach into government projects. The Singapore-based company has a strong foothold in the government sector, providing protection from cyber threats to critical infrastructure.

BIO-key announced partnerships with a solutions integrator for the U.S. government and Florida counties earlier this month.

Citing a “massive shortage of cybersecurity professionals across Asia-Pacific,” Alex Rocha, BIO-key’s Managing Director for the region, says the partnership is “an essential step in delivering identity solutions to customers in Southeast Asia.”

Victor Tang, managing director of Progreso, cited BIO-key’s proven success in America and Europe. “We wish to duplicate their successes in Singapore and Southeast Asia,” he says.

