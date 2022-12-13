BIO-key brings its identity-bound biometrics to US govt integrator, new counties

New Jersey-based biometric systems provider BIO-key has signed new partnerships with U.S. public sector customers, the first being TD Synnex Public Sector, a government solutions aggregator.

The collaboration will see the company introduce its PortalGuard IAM solution and identity-bound biometrics (IBB) to government agencies at the federal, state and local levels via TD Synnex’s group of government resellers and system integrators, according to the announcement from BIO-key.

“[This] partnership […] will be beneficial in leveraging the channel to reach additional government organizations searching for cost-effective and extremely secure IAM solutions,” comments Fred Corsentino, chief revenue officer at BIO-key.

“This ability to target and grow additional government customers through resellers and system integrators is instrumental in proliferating BIO-key’s innovative solutions across the government, solving some of the most critical needs they are confronting today.”

The second partnership, with Citrus County and Sumter County in Florida, will see the local administrations deploy the firm’s PortalGuard platform to improve security and regulatory compliance.

The move brings the total partnerships with Florida counties to seven, including their elections operations. More broadly, the collaborations are part of BIO-key’s partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo).

“It is clear that the public sector is under attack daily by entities looking to cause harm,” comments Mark Cochran, president of BIO-key’s PortalGuard.

The executive further explains that county governments select PortalGuard because it combines proven security capabilities with convenience and affordability while also ensuring that only authorized users can access county data.

“The most successful security initiatives are the ones that deliver flexible and cost-effective approaches for implementing highly scalable and redundant IAM solutions to reduce or eliminate cyber risks – this is the true value that the BIO-key provides its customers.”

The partnerships come weeks after the company reported a net loss of US$2.2 million, or 29 cents per share, on third-quarter revenue of $1.4 million.

