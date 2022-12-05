Cognitec, OneID appoint new executives

Facial recognition tech firm Cognitec Systems has made Mikael Fagerlund its new vice president for sales and marketing with the specific responsibility to handle sales activities and customer relations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA). One ID, meanwhile, has handed a non-executive role to Marion King who boasts huge experience in the UK’s financial services industry.

Cognitec promotes long-serving sales expert

According to a company announcement, Fagerlund who has served with Cognitec since 2011 is taking over the role from company co-founder Jürgen Pampus who has retired from the company after several decades of distinguished and innovative contributions. The retiree will however continue to provide consultancy services to the company.

Before being part of Cognitec, Fagerlund had held sales and marketing roles for different software and telecoms companies.

“While Cognitec, and the biometrics community at large, will truly miss Jürgen Pampus, I am confident that Mikael Fagerlund will seize his new role with great competence and motivation. For the past decade, the industry has known Mr. Fagerlund as a trustworthy, technically savvy representative of our company. We are delighted he will now lead our global sales and marketing efforts, and drive Cognitec’s business development as the most experienced face recognition provider,” said Cognitec CEO Alfredo Herrera.

OneID brings in non-executive director

UK government-certified digital ID start-up OneID has announced the coming in of Marion King as a non-executive director.

She comes with her wealth of experience in the financial services gathered from her senior functions in companies such as NatWest, Mastercard, VocaLink and Reuters.

At VocaLink where she served as CEO leading teams to achieve growth and innovation objectives, she worked together with OneID CEO Martin Wilson where they succeeded in establishing a great reputation for the company.

“I am delighted to welcome Marion to our Board and be working with her again. BACS is a service with a brand that is recognised and trusted throughout the UK. There are strong parallels between our goals at OneID and what Marion and I achieved in establishing that reputation for BACS and Faster Payments as essential parts of our national infrastructure. Our mission at OneID® is to introduce a trusted digital identity service for the UK, connecting all banks, to all companies for the benefit of all consumers. Marion’s arrival will strengthen our ability to make a real impact on the market and for society,” commented OneID CEO Martin Wilson.

The appointment of King comes as OneID has sealed some important partnerships in the past months with companies such as DocuSign and Sports Alliance to foster trusted digital ID in the UK.

