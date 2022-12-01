Veridos seals deal for Latvia biometric passport, to unveil new security features for IDs

Germany-based integrated digital ID solutions provider Veridos has announced a deal for the delivery of over a million biometric passports for citizens of Latvia, making the country one of the company’s newest passport clients. This announcement came days before the firm also disclosed its plan to add new and innovative security features to the transparent elements of ID cards and passports.

Veridos extends Latvia partnership with passport contract

According to the Veridos announcement, the delivery of 1.25 million biometric passports for Latvia, to be done in partnership with the Portuguese printer INCM, is part of a deal that also includes the creation of a central personalization system and provision of maintenance services for a period of five years.

Veridos says its bid for the contract shrugged off opposition from other bidders on the basis of the quality of its offer as well as price. Its use of CLIP-ID color personalization on polycarbonate data pages for the passports will give the document exceptionally high color fidelity and simplified visual verification, it mentions.

“Latvia and Veridos have a close and long-standing partnership, so we are very pleased that we will be able to continue to work together in the future and provide real added value to citizens via our solutions,” says Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of Veridos. “We are proud to have such a technologically advanced country as a partner. This partnership also demonstrates that our products are truly state-of-the-art and competitively priced.”

The partners also assure Latvia of a passport that will be designed and produced with the highest possible security standards and innovations available in the world of digital ID credentials, according to the announcement.

The new passport contract continues a partnership which Veridos has enjoyed with the government of Latvia since 1991.

Advanced, innovative features for ID documents

Meanwhile, Veridos has also unveiled plans to add advance security features to the transparent window areas of ID documents in order to make verification easier and duplication more difficult.

In a news release, the company says it is introducing the Amber ID, Diamond ID and Spectre ID features, which are the latest in a series of moves aimed at bolstering its ID document security capabilities.

As explained by the firm, Amber ID appears as a metallic, optically variable window with a positive-brilliant photo of the document owner; the Diamond ID feature helps to unambiguously verify questionable documents, while Spectre ID is an upgrade of Veridos’ popular Magic ID feature which sets static images in motion when tilted.

“With our new security features, we are armed with a whole range of countermeasures to address the threat of counterfeit identity documents,” says Andreas Kuba, global vice president, identity documents, at Veridos. “In that way, we are helping to limit identity theft and also responding to the market demand for innovative security features for transparent elements of polycarbonate ID cards and passport data pages. In addition to pioneering new technologies for forgery-proof documents, we are focusing on their quick and easy implementation.”

The features also appear on the pages of biometric passports like Latvia’s, according to Veridos.

