Program nearly set for biometrics workshop from EAB, CITeR and Idiap in April

A joint biometrics workshop has been announced for later this year by the European Association for Biometrics and America’s Center for Identification Technology Research (CITeR) to tackle some of the industry’s thorniest challenges.

The Idiap Research Institute will host the event, which runs April 18 and 19, 2023 in Martigny, Switzerland. The workshop will focus on challenges posed by deepfakes, bias, template security and presentation attack detection. It follows up on an EAB workshop on presentation attack detection hosted at Idiap in 2020.

The workshop is intended to convene researchers, businesses, customers and practitioners of biometrics to discuss their challenges and recent findings, Idiap Senior Researcher Sébastien Marcel writes in a LinkedIn post. Industrial solutions, biometrics evaluations and certifications will be discussed, and opportunity for networking provided.

There are only 4 speaker slots left available for industry spotlight talks, according to Marcel.

The workshop will be co-located with the CITeR Spring 2023 Program Review, as well as TReSPAsS-ETN and PriMa-ITN training events.

TReSPAsS-ETN is a project funded by the EU to improve the security and privacy of biometrics. PriMa-ITN is likewise funded by the EU, through the Horizon 2020 program, to improve privacy protections, including from analysis of non-identity information (such as emotional state and age) from biometrics.

Between 120 and 150 attendees are expected to attend the workshop, including dozens of biometrics experts each from the U.S. and EU, Marcel says.

CITeR affiliates include groups within the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and the FBI. as well as technology providers like Aware, Idemia, Precise Biometrics, Qualcomm, Synolo Biometrics, Tech5 and Veridium.

More information, including the workshop program, are expected to be announced shortly.

