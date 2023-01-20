Svipe partners up to launch consumer digital ID app Knowingme ID

Sweden-based biometrics provider Svipe has partnered with UK-based tech firm SMS Speedway to launch joint venture Knowingme ID.

The Knowingme ID app will allow people to prove their identity online while protecting their personal data, according to the announcement.

The digital ID app will launch first in the UK, ahead of a planned international expansion.

“Our two companies are forming this new company to make identity verification easier, simpler and cheaper,” says Svipe Head of Sales Jeremy Saal.

“We can already see in the UK that Ofcom and the Government are increasingly concerned about protecting citizens online and this will allow people to confirm identities in a few seconds.”

Svipe provides digital identity proofing through cryptographic verification with biometric passports or ID cards, and operates in 140 countries.

“We both see an increasing demand for a digital framework for identity verification that people can trust with their data,” Saal adds. “This might be tenancy agreements, for example, where people need to verify the identity of an applicant which a digitised solution like this should be able to do without a face-to-face meeting.”

He identified use cases like students sitting for online exams, banking and property as potential markets for Knowingme ID.

“This partnership will deliver a good, strong ID based component for verifying people which is what we need. We have extended Svipe’s ideas with secure messaging, RapidID and other key innovations,” comments SMS Speedway CEO Bradley Kieser.

Ubisecure added Svipe’s biometric authentication capabilities to its IAM solution last year.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | Knowingme ID | selfie biometrics | Svipe