Ubisecure adds Svipe biometric authentication to IAM platform

Ubisecure announced that it will incorporate the biometric authentication tools of Swedish company Svipe into Identity Platform, its identity and access management (IAM) solution, for its Nordic customers.

The partnership will create a combined solutions stack that merges Svipe’s identity verification solution that digitizes and verifies biometric IDs like passports, and performs facial recognition, with Ubisecure’s IAM platform.

It will generate a solution similar to an electronic ID, Ubisecure says, that will enable Nordic companies access to users outside of the area. Currently Svipe claims to operate in over 140 countries. The two companies say that the biometric technology partnership will enhance the digital user experience, enhance know your customer (KYC) compliance, boost operational efficiency, and prevent fraud and compliance breaches.

“Being able to offer digital trust and secured digital identities for people that do not have BankID or similar services has long been a missing component for online business in the Nordics,” says Jonas Ingelström, chairman at Svipe.

“Partnering with Ubisecure, as the leading European identity service provider, helps us grow the use cases of Svipe’s technology and explore even bigger markets.”

Other Ubisecure partnerships include ones signed with Zsah for digital identity management software and services for Zsah’s customers, and Seguridad América to expand its customer IAM service into Latin America.

