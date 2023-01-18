Veridos and Innovatrics partner to open DNA biometrics to civilian use

Veridos and Innovatrics have formed a strategic partnership to combine their respective ABIS and DNA biometric technologies to enable the use of DNA in applications like border protection.

Innovatrics’ Automated Biometric Identification System is approved by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, according to the announcement.

The integration allows DNA biometrics to be fed into the Innovatrics ABIS through Veridos’ VeriDNA solution.

The combination brings the unsurpassed accuracy of DNA matching, its lifelong immutability and protection against forgery beyond forensics to civilian personal identification, according to the announcement. The modality also guarantees privacy protection, the partners say.

Previously, the time and labor needed to create IDs based on DNA has made it impractical for widespread adoption in civilian settings. The use of VeriDNA removes this barrier by avoiding the need to process the biometric data in a laboratory, Veridos and Innovatrics state. This, they say, enables broader use by governments.

“Use cases range from issuing biometric and other ID cards to securing elections on most continents,” says Matus Kapusta, head of the ABIS Business Unit at Innovatrics. “Our ABIS, with its NIST-approved algorithms, is one of the fastest and most accurate systems in the world. Adding VeriDNA DNA ID biometric data to this significantly increases its value to our customers.”

“Working with Innovatrics on this new and exciting initiative is an important step for us,” emphasizes Corinna Schindler, head of Verification at Veridos. “Users of our solutions now have access to the outstanding technical capabilities of the Innovatrics ABIS system for professional verification of VeriDNA-generated DNA IDs in their ID infrastructure.”

Experts from both companies discussed the possible use of DNA in civil registries as part of a panel discussion at Innovatrics’ BioCon 2022 event.

Article Topics

ABIS | biometrics | border control | civil ID | identity management | Innovatrics | VeriDNA | Veridos