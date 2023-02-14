BIO-key signs up biometrics, IAM distribution partner and even more post-secondary schools

Global IT outsourcing provider Bravantic has signed a strategic distribution partnership with BIO-key to deliver the latter’s ‘Identity-Bound Biometrics’ and identity and access management solutions to customers in new regions.

Bravantic has a strong presence in Southern Europe, Africa, Brazil and the Middle East, according to the announcement, with more than 2,500 customers and annual revenues of $100 million. Portugal, the United Kingdom, Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Brazil, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai are identified as the consultant’s key country markets.

Joining BIO-key’s Channel Alliance Partners program gives Bravantic access to the PortalGuard platform, BIO-key’s fingerprint scanners for biometric authentication, FIDO-key security keys and other multifactor authentication solutions.

“We are pleased to welcome Bravantic as a prominent Value-Added Reseller to bring BIO-key’s industry-leading security solutions to bolster security and sustainability options across all of the group’s channels,” says BIO-key VP of Sales for Africa, Europe, and Brazil José Francês.

The company also signed a distribution deal for Southeast Asia in December.

Deployments also announced

A series of academic institutions in the U.S. have deployed BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS cloud platform, according to two separate announcements.

Cerritos College in Norwalk, California, Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville, North Carolina, College of the Mainland in Texas City, Texas, and Lassen Community College in Susanville, California have all adopted BIO-key’s cloud IAM technology.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the University of Georgia likewise chose PortalGuard IDaaS, which is now deployed at over 200 higher education institutions, according to BIO-key.

The University of Georgia will use PortalGuard to implement multifactor authentication and single sign-on capabilities for campus-wide applications. The technology will also provide self-service password resets, reducing help desk costs for an immediate return on investment, the company says.

“Universities and colleges generally want to promote an open culture which can create vulnerability to cyber attacks they’re often not prepared to avoid,” says Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. “BIO-key’s robust PortalGuard IDaaS platform delivers a secure, flexible, and cost-effective solution to address these challenges.”

Rural Robeson County, North Carolina has also adopted PortalGuard IDaaS, following in the footsteps of the local community college.

Employees will use BIO-key’s FIDO security keys for authentication to Microsoft Windows, and the county gains regulatory and insurance compliance tools and self-service password resets.

