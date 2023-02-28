cetecom advanced accredited for Android biometric standards testing

Smartcard testing and certification service provider cetecom advanced has been accredited as a Google partner for Android Biometric Security Testing.

The accreditation means that cetecom can now test fingerprint biometrics for conformance to Android standards, as well as spoof detection. The company claims extensive experience in testing for fake fingerprints, and says it can augment Android testing with other evaluations.

Biometric sensor providers and integrators, as well as mobile phone providers using the Android operating system, can test contract cetecom to test their biometric technology.

“With this accreditation, we have made another step toward strengthening our comprehensive service, our leading position on the global market, and, most importantly, our steadily rising customer satisfaction,” comments cetecom advanced Area Coordinator for Level 1 and Biometrics Julian Meyer.

Cetecom also plans to be accredited for and offer Android Face Authentication testing soon.

The company is part of the RWTÜV Group, and has locations in Europe, America and Asia.

iBeta added Android biometric security testing to its portfolio in late-2021.

Article Topics

Android | biometric testing | biometrics | certification | cetecom advanced | facial authentication | fingerprint biometrics | Google | spoof detection | standards