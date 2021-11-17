iBeta expands biometric security testing with Android accreditation

iBeta Quality Assurance has announced the expansion of its biometric security testing capabilities.

Specifically, the company achieved accreditation by Android as an Android Biometric Security Partner for the Android biometric BCR or compliance testing.

In addition, iBeta has also completed its bi-annual audit by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the National Volunteer Laboratory Program (NVLAP).

iBeta is now accredited to conduct biometric PAD testing to the following standards: ISO/IEC 30107-1 (2016), 30107-3 (2017), and 30107-4 (2020).

The company’s methodology for the 30107-3 has now been augmented to also provide conformance to the ISO 30107-4 profile for testing of mobile devices, iBeta says in the announcement. iBeta increased the amount of information provided on its website for ISO/IEC 30107-3 test results earlier this year to help biometric technology buyers.

In addition, the NIST/NVLAP accreditation includes further accreditations for biometric performance testing, including Scenario and technology testing to ISO/IEC 19795. This is the standard iBeta uses in its ‘Bake-Off’ and ‘Face-Off’ tests.

“With these accreditations, iBeta is able to provide our clients a wide range of testing to various standards along with our Face-off and Bake-off and custom biometrics testing services,” explained Gail Audette, director of Biometrics at iBeta.

Moving forward, the biometric testing firm said it will continue to perform conformance testing to its current published test as well as biometric performance testing on mobile devices.

“We are pleased to be able to assist the biometrics industry by providing independent third-party testing solutions,” Audette concluded.

The news comes days after iBeta’s ISO liveness detection-compliance test was passed by CyberLink’s face biometrics solution FaceMe.

