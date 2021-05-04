iBeta expands biometric PAD compliance letter listing to help buyers

iBeta Quality Assurance has expanded the information it lists on its website about compliance testing for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) standard ISO/IEC 30107-3 in order to assist companies looking to purchase biometric capabilities.

The new table is desig to give potential biometrics customers easy access to important testing details on products tested by iBeta since 2018. It provides information on the specific technology tested for each compliance letter, as well as the false non-match rate (FNMR) and bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER) testing limits.

The testing provider emphasizes that compliance confirmation applies only to the specific version of the biometric technology tested, and does not include updates or different version of similar hardware or software. Customers should therefore consider confirming that the particular biometric technology they are purchasing is the same as the tested version.

Some iBeta clients chose not to disclose their test participation, and therefore their letters are not included on the company’s website. There are 42 biometric products currently listed on iBeta’s directory, with the recent addition of Oz Forensics.

In addition to accreditation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) for biometric testing compliant with ISO/IEC 17025, iBeta is also accredited by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Mastercard, Google /Android, and the FIDO Alliance.

Biometric Update spoke with iBeta Biometrics Project Manager Gail Audette earlier this year about the importance of helping buyers navigate what has become a potentially confusing market for PAD technologies.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | iBeta | ISO standards | presentation attack detection | research and development | spoof detection | testing