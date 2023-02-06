Mantra unveils new optical FAP30 fingerprint scanner with liveness detection

Mantra Softech has developed a new optical FAP30 biometric fingerprint scanner, called the MELO31, to serve a wide range of industries.

FAP30 scanners follow FBI standards and have larger capture areas appropriate for high throughput and repeated applications, the company says in the announcement.

Ahmedabad, India-based Mantra cites market forecasts from Straits Research that sales of FAP30 devices will grow by 18.8 percent CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

The new device can read wet fingerprints, features a large 20.32mm by 25.4mm platen area, and liveness detection capabilities. MELO31 scanners are also IP65 rated for tolerance to dust and moisture, with a scratch-resistant optical sensor an embedded MINEX compliance extractor for template interoperability and high accuracy, according to Mantra.

That high accuracy makes FAP30 scanners suitable for use cases requiring more robust security than offered by smaller, non-FBI compliant biometric devices.

The company is pitching the MELO31 to the law enforcement, citizen authentication, healthcare and payment markets, as well as financial institutions, telecoms, enterprise security teams, and government agencies.

Fingerprint biometric scanners from Mantra were deployed towards the end of 2022 by Myanmar’s border authorities.

