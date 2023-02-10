Moscow wants bid on large border biometric ID project

Russian Federation authorities reportedly are looking for bids on an 830 million-ruble (US$11.3 million) contract to build facial recognition stations on the nation’s border.

A machine-translated article in Polygon, a reportedly independent Russian publication, claims that the tender offer was on a government procurement portal. That has not been verified.

The products must identify vehicle makes, license plates and vehicle drivers as they enter and leave a station. It is not clear if Moscow wants to identify people leaving Russia as well as entering.

Russia border crossings reportedly getting the hardware and software include Zabaikalsk, Pogranichny and Kraskino along China; Bagrationovsk, Mamonovo and Chernyshevskoye along Poland and Lithuania and Mashtokovo, Orsk and Sagarchin along Kazakhstan.

The country has been researching similar projects since at least 2016.

Successful bidders have to make delivery in November.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | border security | facial recognition | licence plate readers | Russia | tenders