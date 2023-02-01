New Asian partnerships: Next Biometrics expands in China, Accops in India

Next Biometrics has announced a new strategic collaboration with Guangzhou-based technology partner Wiser to bring its solutions to China.

According to a company announcement, Wiser will create a virtual sales and marketing organization representing Next Biometrics to be physically present in the Asian country.

“The Chinese market requires additional attention from Next. After review of several partners, we have selected Wiser as market entry partner,” comments the company’s CEO Peter Heuman.

“By quickly adding resources to our global sales team, we believe this will accelerate Next revenue growth during the second half of 2023.”

The companies have already reportedly established priorities and milestones, which will be fostered and pursued by Next via technical sales support teams from its offices in China and Taiwan.

“This partnership is a cost-effective way for Next to increase its presence in one of the world’s largest biometric markets,” says Wiser CEO Kevin Chen.

“Wiser has a proven track record enabling European tech companies to succeed in China. When certain success criteria are met, there is a potential for even closer collaboration between Wiser and Next.”

The partnership comes weeks after Next Biometrics published its ‘Design win update & summary for 2022.’ In the blog post, the company writes that it won 12 new customer products in 2022, with three new design wins in quarter four (in India, Belgium, and Brazil, respectively).

“We are pleased that our continued efforts resulted in winning three new customers in our defined market segments during quarter four,” says the firm’s SVP of sales & marketing, Ulf Ritsvall. “We now have 36 design wins in total by year-end. I believe this starts to set a solid foundation for future revenue growth for Next.”

Next also clarified that the three aforementioned customers will launch their products sometime during the next 9-18 months. The company anticipates mass production volumes corresponding to approximately $400,000 a year in recurring revenues.

The company confirmed all three customers have already selected Next Biometrics Active Thermal sensors and ordered smaller pre-production volumes.

The updates come three months after Next reported revenues of 14.4 million Norwegian Kroner (roughly US$1.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022.

Accops teams up with Savex in India

Also in Asia, remote access solutions provider Accops Systems has partnered with Savex, an information and communication technology distributor in India.

The move will see Savex market, sell, and support the complete range of Accops products, which include MFA systems with facial and fingerprint biometric authentication.

“Savex commands the respect of the channel community for working with values and integrity, bringing in best-in-class technology solutions,” says Accops CEO Harish Menon.

“We are confident that this Make-in-India advantage, our product portfolio and credibility will not only help grow business for both organizations but also give a richer experience to the channel community who are looking for options.”

Accops also recently partnered with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an R&D organization operating under India’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Article Topics

Accops Systems | biometrics | China | India | Next Biometrics | reseller | VAR