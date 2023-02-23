Onboarding made easier in smart home networks using Matter protocol

NXP Semiconductors has released a chip that the company says will make it easier and more secure to bring Matter-compliant devices onto home wireless networks.

The EdgeLock SE051H secure element should make biometrics-reliant products, like facial recognition surveillance systems, easier to use when it is not practical or preferred to use products from all one vendor. NFC is built into the chip.

The new secure element is certified to Common Criteria EAL 6+.

Matter is an interoperability standard designed to unite the home electronics of participating consumer goods makers. Prior, there was no easy and reliable way for them all to communicate.

NXP says it has product attestation authority status, a process for screening devices before information is shared, and includes several important cryptographic features for key security.

The company’s technology was also integrated into an EAL6+ compliant biometric smart card with algorithms from id3 in November.

