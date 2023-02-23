Startup Omnigarde passes full set of NIST fingerprint interoperability tests

California-based Omnigarde has passed a U.S. government fingerprint template interoperability test, for both the generation and matching of biometric templates. The result certifies the compliance of the company’s technology to the Personal Identity Verification (PIV) program standard.

The company says it not only passed the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Fingerprint Minutiae Interoperability Exchange (MINEX) III test, but achieved top performance among template matchers submitted by U.S. developers.

To achieve full compliance, vendors must satisfy the requirements of both PIV Level 1 and Level 2 criteria.

Having achieved that compliance, Omnigarde is now eligible to bid on public biometrics contracts which require PIV compliance in many countries, including the United States, to ensure security and interoperability.

“Omnigarde is proud of its fingerprint MINEX software achieving PIV full certification and achieving the top-6 ranking fingerprint template matching performance among all submitted software,” says Omnigarde Founder and CEO Dr. Peter Lo. “This is a great enhancement to our biometric technologies portfolio.”

The template generator and matcher reports are available from NIST.

Omnigarde was founded in 2021, and has also submitted a face biometrics algorithm to NIST’s FRVT Verification.

