The Gambia, Kenya county choose biometrics to identify, weed out absent public servants

The Gambia’s Ministry of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery has reiterated an earlier call for government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to install biometric time and attendance systems in order to keep proper records of staff during work hours. In Kenya, Nairobi County officials are looking at a plan to issue biometric system cards to City Hall workers to be able to identify those who show up to work, and those who do not.

The Gambia MDAs to install biometric attendance systems

The deadline is this month end for MDAs in The Gambia to make sure they procure and install biometric time and attendance systems in line with specifications earlier communicated by government, a recent memo from the Public Service Ministry indicates.

The memo directs that after installing the system, the MDAs must assign an officer to monitor and analyze the biometric data generated there from.

The said officer has the responsibility to also print out the data weekly to determine staff who are absent without permission, those who are always late to work, and those who leave their offices before official closing time.

All of these details will be forwarded to the head of the civil service for necessary action.

The memo reminds MDAs that the civil service code of conduct prescribes punishment for civil servants on accounts of habitual lateness, absenteeism and unauthorized leave of absence.

Nairobi Country staff to be issued biometric cards

Kenya’s Nairobi County government says it is introducing a digital staff record and biometric ID card system to identify ‘ghost’ City Hall workers, reports Nation.

The county government has budgeted 10 million Kenyan shillings (US$79,000) to realize the project which the county Governor Johnson Sakaja says will help identify irregular workers within the City Hall workforce of roughly 13,000.

The report notes that one other reason for the innovation is to fight the growing phenomenon of extortion often perpetrated by imposters passing for county workers.

Another reason is the huge wage bill which such ghost workers cause the county government to churn out every month.

Nation cites a recent audit which reveals that the county government pays out 100 million Kenyan shillings (US$791,000) to 2,000 ghost workers every month.

Authorities want an end to this costly trend.

