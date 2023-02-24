FB pixel

Thumbprint alone gets reeling Turks temporary digital IDs

| Jim Nash
One of the worst-case scenarios contemplated by governments that are thinking abut digital IDs is the aftermath of an overwhelming disaster. Such as is being experienced in Turkey.

Tens of thousands of people are dead and likely many times that lost identity documents in the ruins of their homes.

According to local news publisher the Daily Sabah, the central government has said those looking for temporary identification documents need only provide a fingerprint for biometric ID verification.

Almost 100,000 have collected their free, temporary, non-photo ID, according to the Daily Sabah.

Replacement documents have been made available through the government’s digital services platform. About 4,300 people have gone that route as of Friday morning.

