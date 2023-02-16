Vietnam to implement face biometrics system for passenger check-ins at airports

Passengers traveling through airports in Vietnam will soon have a new experience undergoing security checks, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Details of the plan to implement face biometrics were recently unveiled by the government agency and a pilot to that effect is programed within the first quarter of this year, per a report by the Vietnam News Agency.

According to the CAAV, the move will bring many benefits to passengers including improving social order at airports and reducing the time spent for check-in processes. The facial recognition system will also help airport security staff better detect fake or forged documents as well as identify those prohibited from flying or persons on watch lists.

The outcome of the pilot will be reported to the Ministry of Transport and studied for further action.

The move comes after an agreement was reached in October last year between the CAAV and other industry stakeholders for the use of chip-based citizen ID cards by some domestic flight passengers.

The security enhancement aspect of the move is equally in line with a recent plan by the CAAV to strengthen airport security in order to curb smuggling by air as well other illegal activities perpetrated by individuals through airports, according to a separate report credited to the Vietnam News Agency.

As part of the plan, the CAAV called on airport authorities to step up their surveillance mechanism especially in sensitive airport areas such as at security checkpoints, baggage and cargo service areas, airport repair and maintenance areas, and areas where meals are prepared to be served on international flights.

Vietnam introduced biometric passports in 2020 to make the travel experience seamless and secure for passengers.

Recently, the country’s Minister of Public Security proposed the issuance of chip-based IDs to children who are six years old or below. The idea is part of proposed amendments to the Southeast Asian nation’s Law on Citizenship Identity.

