X Infotech deploys mobile biometric solution for border control in Estonia

Secure digital ID and payments solutions provider X Infotech says it has successfully deployed a mobile biometric identification system for border controls in Estonia as part of the country’s implementation of the EU Entry/Exit System (EES).

The iOS mobile application is for use at the country’s borders for biometric checks and enrollments for migration purposes.

It enables real-time image validation, supports face enrolment with quality conforming to Entry-Exit System requirements and real-time quality assessment, and will serve as a tool for Estonian law enforcement officers in the field, according to a company announcement. The Latvian firm also pledged more support to neighboring Estonia as the country continues to modernize its border control system.

The solution captures images compliant with requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for travel document photos and has been configured to allow for the secure exchange of data.

Commenting on the development, X Infotech Regional Sales Executive Einars Leps said: “We are proud of being trusted to participate in border control process modernization in Estonia. Our mobile application provides a seamless solution for capturing face images and ensuring their quality and compliance with ICAO standards.”

The company says the new mobile application is part of its efforts in developing technological solutions that meet the expectations of users for various use cases.

X Infotech launched the mobile application early last year and said it would be deployed by border crossing institutions in EU countries within the framework of the EES.

The company underlined at the time that the app facilitates the validation of captured facial images in real-time before they are transmitted to a dedicated officer for identity verification and authentication, or for the completion of registration processes.

biometric identification | biometrics | border security | Entry/Exit System (EES) | Estonia | face biometrics | mobile app | X Infotech