1Kosmos launches cloud-based sandbox for testing passwordless MFA platform

Identity and access management (IAM) services continue to flourish as companies and public organizations seek to secure their systems, equipment and buildings. 1Kosmos has developed a new simulator to help developers test-run how the ID firm’s platform would interact with existing applications and BIO-key finds a new client near the border with Mexico.

1Kosmos cloud-based sandbox for try before you buy

Identity proofing and passwordless authentication firm 1Kosmos has released 1Kosmos DevX (Developer Experience) to allow developers to perform proofs of concept trials using passwordless MFA and identity verification, without having to install the 1Kosmos BlockID biometric platform.

This cloud-based sandbox lets developers see how a firm’s existing and new applications would work with passwordless MFA and identity verification. 1Kosmos intends DevX to simplify the testing process and reduce the risk in deploying advanced identity and access management capabilities by letting them see what happens in advance.

“Identity management vendors typically force customers to trust their platforms will work as expected when integrated with their applications, which creates a lot of risk and often slows down development projects,” comments Javed Shah, senior vice president of product management for 1Kosmos.

“DevX supports a more agile and journeys-based approach to deploying passwordless MFA and identity verification, by making it possible to try before you buy.”

The simulator is free to use and is available worldwide.

1Kosmos has announced a collaboration with Ping Identity that will allow Ping’s customers to use 1Kosmos BlockID with employees, customers and citizens.

New analysis by KuppingerCole estimates the passwordless market will be worth US$6.6 billion by 2025.

Brawley CA to use BIO-Key PortalGuard for secure workstation, web application access

Brawley, California, has selected workforce identity and IAM solution provider BIO-key International and its cloud-based PortalGuard IDaaS to secure equipment and web logins with its zero trust approach.

The system uses biometric authentication as part of its multi-factor security, moving employees on from smart card use.

“The public sector often chooses PortalGuard IDaaS over competitive solutions because of our unique ability to offer a wide range of highly secure authentication options at an attractive cost,” comments Mark Cochran, President of PortalGuard.

“Most government agencies we work with have limited IT budgets yet face a growing set of needs. This pressure makes ROI a high priority for investments in enhanced security. Our growing public sector success validates BIO-key’s strength in delivering the best authentication security options while meeting budgetary constraints.”

Brawley is a case in point. With a population of around 26,000, it is not clear how many workstations and staff the solutions will cover as it secures the town’s data.

The firm recently signed a distribution partnership with IT outsourcing provider Bravantic to deliver its IAM products to new customers.

