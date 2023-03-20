Kenya partners with Japan to implement biometric patient records system

Japan is working to help Kenya implement a biometric system for holding and managing patients’ medical records, and scale up a system with NEC technology for vaccine management.

This is part of a partnership which both countries are pursuing to help improve Kenya’s healthcare system as whole, according to a recent government communication.

The government of Belgium is also working with the East African nation in the same light.

Information emerged from a recent meeting between the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Nakhumicha Wafula and the ambassadors of Belgium and Japan that Japanese engineers are already at work for the implementation of the system that will improve the Kenya’s medical record keeping system, the government announcement notes.

Key initiatives include systems utilizing biometrics for medical records management and vaccinations.

The new partnership on the implementation of a biometric medical records system follows the trial of a biometrics-based vaccine management platform designed by NEC and its partners to cut infant mortality in Kenya and improve child healthcare. That trial appears to have been a success.

The system collects biometrics from four fingers from newborns, and also identifies caregivers with voice recognition, The Star reports.

“We are committed to improving the health of all Kenyans, and we cannot do it alone. We are grateful for the support we have received from Japan and Belgium and look forward to continuing our collaborations to improve healthcare in our country,” said the cabinet secretary while emphasizing the importance of the partnerships.

Dr. Wafula added that with streamlined medical records and an improved child vaccination management system, Kenya’s healthcare system will be better equipped to serve its citizens and be able to bring to them the social and primary healthcare services they need.

Kenya’s birth registration system went digital early this month.

