Pimloc launches CloudConnect API to protect enterprise video capture from privacy risks

UK-based privacy technology company Pimloc has unveiled the launch of its CloudConnect API for secure video redaction, aimed at mitigating the risk posed by a rise in enterprise video capture.

According to Allied Market Research, the video analytics market may reach $20.80 billion by 2027. Pimloc’s Secure Redact SaaS solution has been upgraded to meet the demand of a growing market, the company says. For example, it enables automated bulk upload, anonymization and download of large-scale image and video files for responsible video analytics.

Pimloc says it allows companies to securely store their private cloud storage solutions directly in the service. By using this solution, companies can unlock the value of video while protecting data privacy and security responsibly. It is ideal for healthcare, automotive and TV production industries, which typically have hundreds of thousands of hours of video footage.

“Intelligent video systems offer a new era of business efficiency and better decision-making through advanced analytics and real-time insights,” states Simon Randall, the CEO of Pimloc. “But the ever-growing data sets are incredibly time-consuming and complex to protect properly. Organizations need a trusted partner to help unlock the value of video while also managing data privacy and security responsibly.”

The CloudConnect API provides customers with various features for secure video redaction, including automatic object tracking, 100 percent full-resolution video preview and customizable blurring options. According to Pimloc, this can reduce the time to anonymize large video data sets from days to minutes.

“CloudConnect is our response to several of our customer segments, ” adds Randall. “Being able to accurately anonymise video data at scale is mission critical in video-heavy industries that have hundreds of thousands of hours of video footage.”

Randall discussed the balance between demand for biometrics and data privacy with Biometric Update a year ago.

Last year, Pimloc made headlines for raising a seed round of $7.5 million. This round of funding was spearheaded by Zetta Venture Partners, with existing investor Amadeus Capital Partners participating once again alongside new investor Speedinvest.

