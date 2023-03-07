SuperCom wins $3.6M biometric offender monitoring project in Finland

Security solutions provider SuperCom has launched a biometric offender monitoring project with the government of Finland worth $3.6 million.

The company narrates in an announcement that it was awarded the country in a tender process that saw the participation of six firms. SuperCom was given the deal after the completion of an appeal process and contract negotiations.

Going by the contract, SuperCom is deploying its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite for Prison inmate monitoring, GPS tracking of offenders, RF monitoring for house arrest, and officer and offender mobile solutions.

The goal of the project, according to the announcement, is to use the company’s innovative and proven technology to improve public safety and tackle prison overcrowding.

The program is conceived to cover all EM offender programs in Finland for four years and include at least 1,000 enrollees simultaneously, with the possibility for expansions.

“We are proud to announce another successful project launch in Europe. The growing number of countries opting for advanced EM solutions highlights the increasing need for exceptional technology in this industry. We take pride in the fact that our innovative and proven technology is chosen repeatedly, allowing us to continue revolutionizing the EM industry as we enter new European countries,” remarks Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

The company says the budget of the project consists mainly of costs for leasing EM systems and equipment and recurring maintenance charges. SuperCom expects to complete deployment and generate recurring revenues in the near future.

A report released in January by ResearchAndMarkets indicates that the electronic offender monitoring solutions market in Europe and the Americas will reach $2.1 billion by 2026, after totaling $1.2 billion in 2021.

Per the report, the number of daily users of the technology will grow to 77,000 in Europe; 821,000 in North America and 184,000 in Latin America by that year.

In November last year, SuperCom announced a $4.25 million biometric offender monitoring contract in California.

