FB pixel

SuperCom wins $4.25M contract for biometric monitoring in California

| Alessandro Mascellino
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Government Services
SuperCom wins $4.25M contract for biometric monitoring in California
 

SuperCom’s subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has been awarded a new contract by a Northern California county to provide adult reentry services, including biometrics.

The agreement is valued at up to $4.25 million over five years — roughly $850,000 per year for three years with two optional one-year extensions.

This is not the first time that LCA has collaborated with the unnamed county, having provided services like adult day reporting services and electronic monitoring for several years.

“We attribute this win to our successful track record of creating customized programs that best suit the needs of public agencies by addressing specific criteria related to reducing recidivism, improving public safety, and providing services related to substance abuse, pro-social thinking, and ultimately, changing lives,” comments SuperCom CEO Ordan Trabelsi.

The new contract will focus specifically on social reentry services. The list includes case management, job preparedness, substance abuse education and criminogenic risk reduction.

Trabelsi says that the project is expected to increase SuperCom’s presence in the region as well as provide a platform for LCA to offer a full range of services.

Israel-based SuperCom has benefited from market growth. It reportedly doubled revenue in the third quarter of 2022, to $6.3 million. Gross profit was $2.1 million, up roughly 100 percent compared to the same period last year.

The contract comes days after SuperCom approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

The ID16.9 Podcast

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics