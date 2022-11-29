SuperCom wins $4.25M contract for biometric monitoring in California

SuperCom’s subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has been awarded a new contract by a Northern California county to provide adult reentry services, including biometrics.

The agreement is valued at up to $4.25 million over five years — roughly $850,000 per year for three years with two optional one-year extensions.

This is not the first time that LCA has collaborated with the unnamed county, having provided services like adult day reporting services and electronic monitoring for several years.

“We attribute this win to our successful track record of creating customized programs that best suit the needs of public agencies by addressing specific criteria related to reducing recidivism, improving public safety, and providing services related to substance abuse, pro-social thinking, and ultimately, changing lives,” comments SuperCom CEO Ordan Trabelsi.

The new contract will focus specifically on social reentry services. The list includes case management, job preparedness, substance abuse education and criminogenic risk reduction.

Trabelsi says that the project is expected to increase SuperCom’s presence in the region as well as provide a platform for LCA to offer a full range of services.

Israel-based SuperCom has benefited from market growth. It reportedly doubled revenue in the third quarter of 2022, to $6.3 million. Gross profit was $2.1 million, up roughly 100 percent compared to the same period last year.

The contract comes days after SuperCom approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares.

