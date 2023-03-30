SynSense secures $10M to advance low-power vision processing SoC to mass production

Neuromorphic engineering company SynSense has announced the close of its $10M Pre-B+ round with funding led by Ausvic Capital.

The company has developed ultra-low-power AI chips, driven by its goal to enable neuromorphic intelligence at the network edge, the company says.

“Several current markets have strong demands for ultra-low power chips to move compute and sensory processing to the extreme network edge,” says Ray Li, a senior investment analyst at Ausvic Capital. “The neuromorphic approach of SynSense stands out as a promising path towards achieving this goal.”

According to the company, the proceeds from this funding round will accelerate mass production of its Speck chip, an event-driven, ultra-low-power smart vision processing System-on-Chip (SoC). The company says this chip combines the latest event-based image sensing technology with a 320,000-neuron processor to deliver real-time vision processing at milliwatt power consumption.

SynSense says its technology is inspired by information perception and processing in biological brains and significantly reduces dependence on cloud computing.

SynSense also plans to use the funds to bring its Xylo family of ultra-low-power devices for low-dimensional signal processing into mass production. The company says Xylo-Audio will enter markets in the second half of this year.

The company has established partnerships with companies, including BMW and CETHIK.

“We are eager to work with our partners to achieve revolutionary breakthroughs in edge computing technology and to expand the boundaries of ultra-low-power AI applications at the edge,” states Ning Qiao, the founder and CEO of SynSense.

Last year, SynSense announced a partnership with BMW to explore the integration of their brain-like chips into smart cockpits. This was SynSense’s first venture into the field of smart cockpits.

The company says Speck enables real-time visual information capturing, object recognition and detection, and other vision-based detection and interaction functions for BMW.

SynSense also says it is contributing to the EdgeAI consortium, which was recently awarded 10 million euros in funding from the European Commission.

