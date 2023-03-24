Tech5 launches umbrella brand for biometric products, comprehensive SDK

The branding for all Tech5 biometric products is being consolidated under the name ‘T5-OmniMatch,’ the company has announced.

The new brand name encompasses Tech5’s biometric matching technologies and platforms for identification, verification, authentication and de-duplication use cases in the face, fingerprint and iris modalities. T5-OmniMatch is also designed to be extendable to other modalities, according to the announcement.

The technology suite includes platforms, toolkits and SDKs running on servers and mobile devices.

A new SDK encompassing Tech5’s three current biometric modalities is also being launched as part of the product integration. The T5-OmniMatch BioSDK includes Tech5’s high-ranking fingerprint and iris recognition algorithms. The new SDK can be used to implement all Tech5 biometric products, including its T5-IDencode credential issuing platform.

“T5-OmniMatch is a combination of Tech5’s flagship platforms that have proven their efficiency and reliability in the market over the years,” says SVP Sales and Business Development Ameya Bhagwat. “The new functionality and improved technologies that T5-OmniMatch offers make it unique. We are proud to introduce it to the market and are excited to witness the experience of the first implementations in various countries that are currently ongoing.”

“We believe that merging high-performance dedicated verification and identification functionalities into one main platform will allow for greater ease of integration, deployment, and maintenance for our partners and customers,” says Tech5 Co-founder and CTO, Rahul Parthe. “We also believe that this is the right move for Tech5 in terms of product development strategy.”

Tech5’s contactless fingerprint technology was recently tested by BixeLab, in a sign of the modalities increasing maturity and shed light on the applications it is and is not currently ready for.

