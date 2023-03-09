Tron partners with Dominica government on Web 3 digital identity project

Decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Tron has announced a new partnership with the Commonwealth of Dominica to develop the country’s digital ID infrastructure.

Alongside the creation of the Dominica Digital Identity (DDID), the three-pronged project will also see the establishment of a “Dominica Metaverse” and a “Dominica Coin” (DMC).

According to Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, the initiative will enable the country to leverage the power of digital ID to transform the way businesses operate and simplify access for citizens to governmental services.

“This digital identification project is a significant milestone for us as it marks the first Web 3 initiative since the passage of our Crypto Ordinance last year,” Skerrit says. “We are excited about the prospect of blockchain innovation and look forward to continued collaboration with Tron to advance the digital economy for Dominica.”

The partnership with the Dominican government comes months after the company was designated as the national blockchain for the country in October 2022. According to a press release by Tron, the event marked the first time a public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure.

As a result of the move, Dominican citizens can already pay for goods and services using DMC, as well as seven other Tron-based tokens.

Also in the Caribbeans, the Turks and Caicos government announced in December 2022 it would deploy digital ID and National Identification Cards for residents by 2025. More recently, MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) said it would provide its identity platform to countries across the Caribbean and Latin America.

