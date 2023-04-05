Execs jump ahead to generative AI, show less enthusiasm for digital ID — report

A major U.S. consulting company says business executives need to rush into generative AI. Fortunately, that firm has just formed a large generative AI center.

In a new report about generative AI, Accenture advises that “leaders must dive in now to achieve its full promise.” Based on the document, it would seem there is more excitement for generative AI than even digital ID.

A survey for the report shows dramatic levels of anticipation for the code among thousands of C-level respondents from 34 countries and 25 industries.

Ninety-eight percent of respondents told Accenture that the software will “spart significant creativity and innovation.” And 95 percent think it will “usher in a new era of enterprise intelligence.”

Authenticating the digital identity of people and assets, meanwhile, is finally becoming strategic to respondents. It has grown from being tactical technology to “a strategic business imperative” for 85 percent of top executives.

Accenture has opened its Generative AI and Large Language Model Center of Excellence.

The company sees four trends that executives have to be knowledgeable about and one of them is, indeed, digital identity and generative AI.

The other two are data and a “forever frontier.”

Accenture researchers say too many companies have yet to understand the use of data. After decades of talk about eliminating silos, they still exist. Nine in 10 respondents say data is evolving into a differentiator.

The forever frontier is what Accenture calls the quickening feedback loop between technology and science. The faster that figurative conversation happens, according to the report, the faster computing can “unlock the world’s grand challenges.”

The report also forecasts the adoption of biometrics as a medical and health insurance industry norm to stem prescription fraud by 2026.

An Accenture report last year urged card-issuing banks to adapt to innovations like digital wallets and biometrics.

