Sweden’s BankID launching new digital ID card

Sweden’s most popular digital identity provider BankID is launching a new digital ID card that will serve a similar function and contain the same information and portrait photo as ID documents.

The service is expected to be available before summer, Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reports.

BankID is Sweden’s most common e-ID. Out of 10.4 million Swedes, around 8.4 million use BankID with the vast majority choosing its mobile version. In 2022, it was used no less than 6.7 billion times, including identifications as well as signing. The company currently has 6,150 businesses, authorities and organizations offering the service for identification.

Users will be able to show the new digital ID while buying alcohol and other goods that require age verification as well as collecting parcels at the post office. However, the ID will not replace traditional identification while traveling within Schengen countries or dealing with the government.

“The digital ID is a solution which BankID is offering but it is up to every individual government agency and company if they want to accept it,” BankID’s spokesperson Charlotte Patakytold told local media. “It is not possible to use it when you are flying out of the country. For that you’ll need a passport.”

Users that want to present their digital ID card will have to verify their identity in the BankID app with a valid Swedish passport or national ID card. Companies will be able to verify the digital ID by scanning a QR code in the app. BankID also added biometrics support last year.

The Swedish government recently issued a report stating that the introduction of a national e-id with the highest level of security is “extremely urgent.” In December 2022, the country formed an inquiry into developing a government-issued digital ID with results set to be published in May 2024.

BankID is run by the company Finansiell ID-Teknik BID, which in turn is owned by seven banks.

