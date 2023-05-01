Australian state digital identity beta testing and thinktank launch

The government of New South Wales, Australia has started testing the beta version of the new NSW digital ID, with customers expressing over 90 percent satisfaction so far.

As the government states, this service aims to give people in New South Wales more control over managing their personal information online.

When setting up a digital ID, users only need to verify their identity once, allowing them to prove they are over 18 without providing further personal data such as their date of birth or street address. The digital ID will also integrate with the NSW Digital Wallet, enabling people to safely and securely store and control who has access to their verifiable credentials in real-time.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Jihad Dib says: “With the world moving towards a digital future, it’s more important than ever for people to feel safe when providing personal information online and the Digital ID will help do just that.”

By offering people the opportunity to manage their data securely online, it gives them back control of their privacy, Dib continues.

The NSW Digital ID will be optional for all citizens of New South Wales; however, Dib assured that “rigorous testing” will be carried out to ensure the security of all user data.

Commissioners unite to urge stronger privacy practices

Australian commissioners issued a joint statement urging organizations and agencies only to collect necessary personal information and secure it once no longer needed.

During Privacy Awareness Week, Australia’s privacy and information commissioners have united to remind organizations and government agencies of their responsibility to protect personal information (May 1 through 7). Eight commissioners across the country co-signed the statement.

The joint statement highlights the importance of taking simple steps to protect personal information, such as using multi-factor authentication and strong passwords, wiping data from old accounts and devices and only sharing personal information for a good reason.

“We all know privacy must be protected, but people can be unsure what to do, or it can feel overwhelming,” Australian information commissioner and privacy commissioner Angelene Falk says on a privacy awareness week website.

Advice tailored for government agencies includes simplifying privacy policies, updating plans and appointing champions.

The government released a retro-looking website called “Privacy 101” to mark Privacy Awareness Week, a resource to help individuals and organizations.

Dominello leads digital identity initiative involving UTS and UNSW

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have established a new Digital Identity Hub, with former NSW Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello at the helm.

The hub aims to provide independent policy and trusted service delivery smarts on digital identity, training and tools. The hub will serve as an educational resource to help people understand how to use digital technologies safely and responsibly.

“Trust is best built if information that’s accessed on digital platforms remains owned by the consumer, regulated for the benefit of the consumer and is only held by third parties to serve the needs of the consumer,” Dominello says in a Mandarin article.

