Corporate combinations in authentication and a new passwordless tool

BioConnect says it will sell the data replication software of data management vendor Jumpmind as part of its biometric authentication product line.

The product integration is designed to improve the two firms’ positions in ID and access management. For BioConnect customers, adding biometric authentication to their IAM systems should be an easier upgrade than if they were using systems that are not integrated.

BioConnect‘s authentication platform is taking on SymmetricDS, Jumpmind‘s data replication software.

Toronto-based BioConnect’s platform is designed to connect a company’s access control systems, biometric scanners, mobile sensors for facilities and small space, for example, data center cabinets or remote enclosures.

United States-based Jumpmind says the move should have broad market appeal, including in healthcare, finance and government.

Circle signs with ForgeRock ID platform for passwordless authentication

Circle Security, a cybersecurity company that uses a decentralized cryptographic architecture, has announced its integration with ForgeRock‘s identity platform.

ForgeRock is a multinational IAM software company headquartered in San Francisco, that was recently acquired for $2.3 billion by Thoma Bravo, a large private equity firm.

The integrated, pre-built, on-premises node has a credential-free authentication API for developers wanting to improve ID security for Circle and ForgeRock customers.

Circle says that the node will enable data access across applications, browsers and devices using cryptographic credential-free authentication.

In addition, it will reportedly allow for continuous risk-based, delegated multi-factor authentication to be built into existing workflows for step-up re-authentication or ID verification in high-risk use cases, the company says.

Passwordless security for on-premises or air-gapped systems

Cybersecurity firm SurePassID has released its Authentication Server 23.1, another passwordless security tool.

This new tool is designed to eliminate passwords for federal agencies, corporate enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators facing zero-trust and phishing-resistant authentication mandates.

SurePassID’s software provides passwordless and phishing-resistant MFA.

According to the company, this means employees and contractors can securely access sensitive data and applications without the potential security risks associated with public cloud gateways.

For example, the tool enables cybersecurity administrators to add FIDO2 and WebAuthn-based authentication that was previously difficult to secure due to age, complexity or use case requirements.

In access scenarios, where FIDO2 passwordless or second-factor authentication is not available, SurePassID will automatically fall back to a compliant authentication method such as a one-time password.

Article Topics

BioConnect | biometric authentication | cybersecurity | ForgeRock | identity access management (IAM) | passwordless | SurePassID